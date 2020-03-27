Politics BREAKING: Buhari Appoints 75-year-old Former External Affairs Minister, Gambari, As Chief Of Staff | Sahara Reporters

#1

BREAKING: Buhari Appoints 75-year-old Former External Affairs Minister, Gambari, As Chief Of Staff | Sahara Reporters

Gambari was once rejected by people of the Niger Delta due to his role when he served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the UN. He was alleged to have supported the execution of popular environmentalist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, and the annulment of June 12, 1993 election.
t.co t.co

Profile: Prof Ibrahim Gambari, New Chief Of Staff To Nigeria's President Buhari

Profile: Prof Ibrahim Gambari, New Chief Of Staff To Nigeria's President Buhari - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, CFR (born November 24, 1944, in Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria) is a Nigerian scholar and diplomat. He was Minister for External Affairs between 1984 and 1985. Gambari was appointed by the secretary-general of United Nations Ban Ki-moon and the chairperson of the African...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[233]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
siteadmin Politics Profile: Prof Ibrahim Gambari, New Chief Of Staff To Nigeria's President Buhari Political News 0
ese Politics NEWSNigerian House of Reps approves Buhari’s request to source N850bn from domestic capital market - Daily post Political News 0
Chinedu Iroka Politics FG, states, councils share N2 trillion in three months – The Guardian Nigeria News Political News 0
Kenneth Chimaobi Politics President Buhari orders importation of Madagascar COVID-19 ‘remedy’ - Linda Ikeji's Nigeria News Political News 0
Chinedu Iroka Politics Southern, Middle Belt leaders express concern over insecurity – The Guardian Nigeria News Political News 0
Similar threads
Politics Profile: Prof Ibrahim Gambari, New Chief Of Staff To Nigeria's President Buhari
Politics NEWSNigerian House of Reps approves Buhari’s request to source N850bn from domestic capital market - Daily post
Politics FG, states, councils share N2 trillion in three months – The Guardian Nigeria News
Politics President Buhari orders importation of Madagascar COVID-19 ‘remedy’ - Linda Ikeji's Nigeria News
Politics Southern, Middle Belt leaders express concern over insecurity – The Guardian Nigeria News

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top