BREAKING: Buhari Appoints 75-year-old Former External Affairs Minister, Gambari, As Chief Of Staff | Sahara Reporters
Gambari was once rejected by people of the Niger Delta due to his role when he served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the UN. He was alleged to have supported the execution of popular environmentalist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, and the annulment of June 12, 1993 election.
t.co
Profile: Prof Ibrahim Gambari, New Chief Of Staff To Nigeria's President Buhari
Profile: Prof Ibrahim Gambari, New Chief Of Staff To Nigeria's President Buhari - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, CFR (born November 24, 1944, in Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria) is a Nigerian scholar and diplomat. He was Minister for External Affairs between 1984 and 1985. Gambari was appointed by the secretary-general of United Nations Ban Ki-moon and the chairperson of the African...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Last edited by a moderator:[233]