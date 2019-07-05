JustForex Trading - Start Now

BREAKING: Buhari assigns portfolios to new ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari has assigned portfolios to the 43 newly inaugurated ministers.

The president retained himself as petroleum minister while former Governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva is to serve as minister of state.

Also appointed is Godswill Akpabio as Niger Delta Minister, Adamu Adamu as Education minister, Isa Pantami; Communication and Rotimi Ameachi; Transportaion.

The president also created new ministries such as minsitry of police affairs and ministries for humanitarian services.

