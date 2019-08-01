Politics Breaking: Buhari now out for three weeks - PM NEWS

President Muhammadu Buhari will be out of Nigeria for three weeks, beginning from today. He will return to Nigeria on 17 November.

The latest update from Aso Villa said he will now also go on a private visit to the United Kingdom, after attending the Economic Forum of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

