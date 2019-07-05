Politics BREAKING: Buhari qualified to contest presidential election, tribunal rules - The Cable

#1
the presidential election petition tribunal has ruled that President Muhammadu Buhari is qualified to contest the presidential election.

Delivering its ruling on Wednesday, the tribunal said the evidence tendered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shows that Buhari was qualified to run for president.

The ruling was read out by Muhammed Garba, the head of the appeal court panel

atikubu.jpg

read more
 
[89]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top