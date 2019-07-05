the presidential election petition tribunal has ruled that President Muhammadu Buhari is qualified to contest the presidential election.
Delivering its ruling on Wednesday, the tribunal said the evidence tendered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shows that Buhari was qualified to run for president.
The ruling was read out by Muhammed Garba, the head of the appeal court panel
read more
Delivering its ruling on Wednesday, the tribunal said the evidence tendered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shows that Buhari was qualified to run for president.
The ruling was read out by Muhammed Garba, the head of the appeal court panel
read more