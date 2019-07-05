JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics BREAKING: Buhari sacks Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission boss, Ujah - Daily Post

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the immediate termination of the appointment of the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC, Rev. Tor Ujah.

This was contained in a statement by the Director (Information) at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey on Tuesday.
