Featured Thread #1
President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the national minimum wage bill into law.
The senate passed the bill on March 19, approving N30,000 as the new national minimum wage. The house of representatives had earlier passed the bill.
On Tuesday, workers in the federal capital territory (FCT) begged Buhari to sign the minimum wage bill into law before May 1.
reaD more
The senate passed the bill on March 19, approving N30,000 as the new national minimum wage. The house of representatives had earlier passed the bill.
On Tuesday, workers in the federal capital territory (FCT) begged Buhari to sign the minimum wage bill into law before May 1.
reaD more