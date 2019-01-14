Politics BREAKING: Buhari suspends Onnoghen, swears in Mohammed as new CJN - the cable

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended Walter Onnoghen as chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).

He has sworn in Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, from Bauchi state, as the new CJN.

Mohammed is the next to Onnoghen in the order of seniority.

Buhari said the suspension was based on the order of Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on January 23, 2019.



