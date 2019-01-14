The National Council of State has approved N27,000 as the minimum wage for the country. The council gave the approval during their meeting at the state house in Abuja on Tuesday January 22nd.Disclosing this to newsmen, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said the Federal Government will be topping the approved amount by N3,000 to make it 30,000 for all Federal workers. He said the states are at liberty to augment the new agreement as they see fit.Following the Council’s approval, a minimum wage bill is expected to be sent to the National Assembly on Wednesday January 23rd.