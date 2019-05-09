A Federal High Court in Lagos has issued a bench warrant for the arrest and the production Innosson Nigeria Ltd CEO, Innocent Chukwuma, before the court.
Justice Ayokunle Faji issued the warrant on Monday for the arrest of Chukwuma and two others.
The Federal Government had a week ago urged the Court to issue a bench warrant for Chukwuma and some of his employees.
