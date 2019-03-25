Politics BREAKING: Court strikes out APC candidate’s suit seeking to stop collation of Bauchi governorship election results – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has deferred its judgement in a suit challenging the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to continue with the collation of results in Bauchi State, after an initial suspension of the results. The court had entertained a …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2FwvlpW
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top