BREAKING: Defending champion, Stephens, crashes out of US Open

Sloane Stephens’s US Open title defense ended with a 6-2, 6-3 quarter-final defeat to Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova on Tuesday.

Sevastova, through to the semi-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time, will face either 23-time major champion Serena Williams or eighth-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova for a place …



