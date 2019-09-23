Pro-democracy campaigner and Convener of RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, will be arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, SaharaReporters can confirm. The Department of State Services had on Friday charged Sowore on seven counts bordering on conspiracy to …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/30iSQPl
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/30iSQPl
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[84]