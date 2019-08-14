The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Abdullahi Babalele who is a son in-law to former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar. Mr Babalele was arraigned on Wednesday Morning before Justice Nicholas Oweibo at …
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2N1tlKt
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2N1tlKt
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[91]