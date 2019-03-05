The Deputy Director-General (Admin) of the Atiku Campaign Organization, Barr. Tanimu Turaki SAN, has been released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
His release was confirmed by Channels Television on Tuesday.
DAILY POST recalls that PDP, had on Monday, warned that Turaki should be released immediately and unconditionally.
