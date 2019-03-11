Politics BREAKING: El-Rufai wins Kaduna governorship election – Premium Times Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared incumbent governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, as winner of the governorship polls. Mr El-Rufai defeated his closest rival with a margin of 231, 259 votes. Elections were held in the 23 local governments of the state on Saturday. …




