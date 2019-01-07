Politics Breaking: Federal Govt orders army to vacate Daily Trust premises – P.M. News

The Nigerian Army has vacated the premises of the Daily Trust in Abuja, Maiduguri and Lagos, following a Federal Government order.

Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media to President Buhari announced this on Sunday night.....



