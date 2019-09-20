Metro BREAKING: FG declares holidays for Christmas, New year celebrations - Daily Trust

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26, December 2019 as well as Wednesday 1, January 2020 as Public Holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and the New Year Celebrations respectively. The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement by Barr. Georgina Ehuriah, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary.

buhari.jpg

Read more: https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/breaking-fg-declares-holidays-for-christmas-new-year-celebrations.html
 
