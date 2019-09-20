Metro BREAKING: FG orders release of Dasuki, Sowore - The Nation

#1
The Federal Government has ordered the release of former National Security Adviser (NSA) Sambo Dasuki and convener of online #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami made this public in a statement on Tuesday.

Malami said the decision to release them was in compliance with the bail granted the two by the court.

Sambo-Dasuki-1.jpg

