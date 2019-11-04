Cardiff City face a three-window transfer ban if they fail to pay Nantes the first instalment of the £15m fee for striker Emiliano Sala. Sala, 28, died in a plane crash in January while travelling from France to join his new
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2PMhrWi
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2PMhrWi
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[82]