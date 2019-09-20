Metro BREAKING: Gunmen attack Jonathan’s country home - Daily Trust

Gunmen have attacked a security post within the country home of former President Goodluck Jonathan at Otuoke, Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa state.

A source confirmed the attack to TheCable.

He said the security post is located just 100 metres to the house of Jonathan.

He said the gunmen made an attempt to snatch a gunboat around the area which is near a creek.

He said soldiers stationed around the residence of the former president repelled the intruders.

