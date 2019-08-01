Armed men have abducted six students and two teachers from a private school, Engravers College, a mixed-gender secondary school in Kaduna State at about 12:10 p.m on Wednesday.DAILY POST gathered that the attackers stormed Engravers College, a mixed-gender school near Kakau Daji village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and took away two staff of the college and six female students to unknown destination.