Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Metro BREAKING: Hajj 2018: Three Nigerian pilgrims die in road accident – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
An accident involving pilgrims to this year’s Hajj has claimed the lives of three Nigerian pilgrims.

The head of Nigeria’s medical team, Ibrahim Kana, who confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES said the accident occurred Friday morning along Madinah to Makkah highway...



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2omERm6

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top