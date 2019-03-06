Metro Breaking: How currency dealers put Atiku’s son-in-law, lawyer into trouble – Vanguard News Nigeria

Featured Thread #1
Breaking: How currency dealers put Atiku’s son-in-law, lawyer into trouble By Soni Daniel, Abuja Details of what led to the arrest and detention of Atiku Abubakar’s son-in-law, Babalele Abdullahi and his lawyer, Uyi Osagie, emerged in Abuja on Tuesday following the release of both men by the …



Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2C78Zcz
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[28]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top