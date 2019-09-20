resident Muhammadu Buhari has said that he “can afford to be reckless because” he would not be needing the votes of Nigerians again in another election.Buhari made the declaration on Friday during the National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.He said that apart from the fact that age was no longer on his side, he would not seek a third term in office because it was not backed or supported by the Nigerian constitution.