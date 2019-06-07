JustForex Trading - Start Now

The Jasper Ndubuaku-led Imo State Committee on the Recovery of Moveable Assets belonging to the State Government, have made a breakthrough on their job.

Acting on a tip off, the team discovered a massive warehouse Friday afternoon.
The facility, located along Aba Road, is alleged to be belonging to Nkechi, wife of former Governor, Rochas Okorocha.

Okorocha is now the senator representing Imo West Senatorial district.

