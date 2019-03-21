Featured Thread #1
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the rerun in Rivers state for April 13. Festus Okoye, INEC commissioner for information and voter education, announced this at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday. Okoye added that the announcement of results will be done on April 15 while …
