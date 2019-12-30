Metro Breaking: Lagos Assembly passes Sanwo-Olu’s N1.168trn budget into Law – P.M. News

The Lagos House of Assembly has passed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s 2020 budget of N1.168 trillion into law.

The budget passage followed the presentation of a report by the joint committee of the House on Appropriation and Finance on by the Chairman of the …

