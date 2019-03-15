Metro BREAKING: Lagos begins demolition of 180 houses – Punch Newspapers

#1
Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi The Lagos State Building Control Agency, on Friday morning, commenced the demolition of defective buildings within Lagos Island. About 180 houses will be demolished in the exercise, according to the General Manager of LASBCA, Mr Lekan Shodeinde. He said 20 would be demolished on Friday. The …


Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2HjNvh3

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[82]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top