Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday announced the names of the eight principal officers for both the ruling APC and the minority PDP. Senator Abdullahi Abubakar Yahaya from Kebbi State is the new Senate Leader, while Ajayi Borofice from Ondo State is Deputy Senate Leader.
Read more: https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/breaking-lawan-announces-senates-principal-officers-as-orji-kalu-gets-chief-whip.html
