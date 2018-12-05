Some All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers and their Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterparts exchanged blows during the presentation of the 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.
Trouble started after some APC lawmakers seized the placards which some of their PDP colleagues planned to use in protesting against the president.
More to follow…
Trouble started after some APC lawmakers seized the placards which some of their PDP colleagues planned to use in protesting against the president.
More to follow…