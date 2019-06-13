Manchester United will welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford, in their first fixture of the 2019/2020 season, after the Premier League unveiled the fixture list on Wednesday. United finished sixth last season, while Chelsea ended up in third place. Other fixtures will see Liverpool host new comers Norwich, …
