The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has sentenced Maryam Sanda to death by hanging for killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.
Justice Yusuf Halilu gave the sentence on Monday in Abuja while delivering judgment on the protracted trial of Missus Sanda.
He sentenced Sanda after she was convicted for stabbing late Bilyaminu to death, son of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Haliru Bello.
