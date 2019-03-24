Featured Thread #1
Governor Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto state, has just won the Sokoto governorship election. He emerged with the highest number of votes after collation of results of the supplementary. Result from Kebbe LGA in Sokoto state was what was left to decide who becomes the next governor
