The Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, was on Friday arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Wigwe was picked up at the Bank’s head office in Victoria Island, Lagos State. Sources said he spent the …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2TdEEm3
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2TdEEm3
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]