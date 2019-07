Figures released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) on Wednesday shows that the country’s debt has increased by N587 billion. According to the DMO, the total debt stock as at March 31, 2019 stood at N24.9 trillion compared to the N24.3 trillion as at December 31, 2018. More to …Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2XVVVmr Get More Nigeria Metro News