Featured Thread #1
Aliu Umar, the Nigerian government prosecutor in the ongoing trial of Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen, said on Tuesday that the government wants the judge out of office.
Mr Umar, in his opening address at the resumed hearing in the matter, said Mr Onnoghen had been written, and wondered whether he had received it or not.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news...govt-demands-resignation-of-cjn-onnoghen.html
Mr Umar, in his opening address at the resumed hearing in the matter, said Mr Onnoghen had been written, and wondered whether he had received it or not.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news...govt-demands-resignation-of-cjn-onnoghen.html