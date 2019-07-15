advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Politics BREAKING: Obasanjo writes Buhari again, warns him to end violent attacks across Nigeria – Premium Times Nigeria

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has written yet another letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, warning that Nigeria is tipping towards a dangerous cliff and only the president could forestall such a looming disaster. The former Nigerian leader, between 1999 and 2007, said Nigeria has been consumed by violence …

Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2jYFZhp
