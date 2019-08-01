The Ogun State Government seems to have lifted the suspension placed on the payment of Parent Teacher Association (PTA) levies in all public primary and secondary schools as well as technical colleges in the state.
However, the state government said any PTA in any school or college must get the approval of the Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology before embarking on the collection of such levy.
