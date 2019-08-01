Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics BREAKING: Ogun govt lifts ban on payment of PTA levy in public schools, gives conditions - Daily Post

#1
The Ogun State Government seems to have lifted the suspension placed on the payment of Parent Teacher Association (PTA) levies in all public primary and secondary schools as well as technical colleges in the state.

However, the state government said any PTA in any school or college must get the approval of the Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology before embarking on the collection of such levy.

ogun.PNG



read more
 
[69]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top