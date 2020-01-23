Metro Breaking: Oluwo suspended 6 months for assault - Pm News

The Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers on Friday suspended the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi for allegedly beating up a fellow oba.

He was suspended for six months.

A committee headed by Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun, was also constituted by the council to further investigate the matter involving Oluwo and Obas in Iwo land.


