The Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers on Friday suspended the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi for allegedly beating up a fellow oba.
He was suspended for six months.
A committee headed by Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun, was also constituted by the council to further investigate the matter involving Oluwo and Obas in Iwo land.
