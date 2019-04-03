Metro BREAKING: Onnoghen closes case at CCT - Vanguard Newspaper

The suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, on Wednesday, rested his case in his ongoing trial on charges of false and non-declaration of assets.

The development came as a surprise as the defendant, whose lawyer, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), had indicated on Monday that the defence would be calling “two or three witnesses,” only one of whom had testified at the previous Monday’s proceedings.




