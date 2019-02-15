Featured Thread #1
Walter Onnoghen, the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), has pleaded not guilty to the six-count charge preferred against him over fraudulent declaration of assets.
He is standing trial before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).
After initially refusing to appear before the CCT, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest on Thursday.
He eventually showed up before the CCT on Friday morning.
