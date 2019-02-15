Metro BREAKING: Onnoghen Pleads Not Guilty, Granted Bail On Self-recognition - Sahara Reporters

Walter Onnoghen, the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), has pleaded not guilty to the six-count charge preferred against him over fraudulent declaration of assets.

He is standing trial before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

After initially refusing to appear before the CCT, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest on Thursday.

He eventually showed up before the CCT on Friday morning.



