Patience Jonathan loses in court, forfeits N1.0004bn to FG

Former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, has forfeited temporarily N1.0004 billion to the Federal Government.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the interim forfeiture followed a court order secured by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The money was lodged in three deposits with Fidelity Bank Plc on 20th and 25th May 2015








