Place your Ad here for $125.00 per Week!

Metro Breaking: Police reportedly raid Edwin Clark’s residence in Abuja – Naija.ng

#1
Emerging reports claimed that some men of Nigerian Police Force on Tuesday, September 4, raided the Abuja residence of former federal commissioner for information and south south leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

Vanguard reports that the police who searched all …



Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2wEzFht

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top