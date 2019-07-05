JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro BREAKING: Police seal off Lagos venue where Soyinka is to speak on insecurity - THE CABLE

The police have sealed off the venue of a symposium where Wole Soyinka, Nobel laureate, and other speakers where to address the state of insecurity in the country.

The programme organised by a group known as Coalition for Revolution (CORE) was billed to hold at 46, Ibijoke street, Oluyole bus-stop, Oregun, Lagos.

It has as its theme: “Democracy, State Repression and the State of insecurity in Nigeria”.

When TheCable visited the venue on Monday morning, police vans were seen at strategic locations around the venue.

