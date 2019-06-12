President Muhammadu Buhari has renamed Abuja National Stadium as MKO Abiola Stadium. The president disclosed this at his inaugural speech during the Democracy Day celebration at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Wednesday. his speech, Buhari described Nigeria as the big brother of its African neighbours. He …
