The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Wednesday, dismissed the petition of the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) against the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari. The dismissal was sequel to a formal application for withdrawal by the candidate of the PDM in the last presidential election, Aminchi Habu. It would …
