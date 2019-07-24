JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics BREAKING: Presidential tribunal: Opposition party withdraws petition against Buhari’s election – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Wednesday, dismissed the petition of the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) against the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari. The dismissal was sequel to a formal application for withdrawal by the candidate of the PDM in the last presidential election, Aminchi Habu. It would …

ATIKU AND BUHARI.PNG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2M8B8Wp
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[11]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top