Metro BREAKING: Rivers Guber: Supreme Court upholds Wike’s election - Daily Post

#1
The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the election of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

It upheld two appeals filed by Wike against the decisions of the Court of Appeal which had upturned the dismissal of a petition filed by the African Action Congress, AAC, and its candidate in the 2019 governorship election, Awara Biokpomabo Festus

wike.PNG

read more
 
[133]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top