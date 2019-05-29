Politics Breaking: Sanwo-Olu sworn-in as 15th Governor of Lagos – P.M. News

Sanwo-Olu being sworn-in By Kazeem Ugbodaga Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu was on Wednesday sworn-in as the 15th Governor of Lagos State at the Tarawa Balewa Square, TBS, on Lagos Island. With the swearing-in, Sanwo-Olu also becomes the 6th civilian governor of Lagos. At the creamy ceremony, Sanwo-Olu was sworn-in



