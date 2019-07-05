Policemen and soldiers are currently in front of the office of SaharaReporters, an online platform, in Lagos state.
The armed men have prevented reporters from gaining access to the building located at GRA in Ikeja, the state capital.
A member of staff of the organisation who spoke off the record told TheCable that the security personnel have been there since 7am.
