Metro BREAKING: Security operatives block SaharaReporters’ Lagos office - The Cable

#1
Policemen and soldiers are currently in front of the office of SaharaReporters, an online platform, in Lagos state.

The armed men have prevented reporters from gaining access to the building located at GRA in Ikeja, the state capital.

A member of staff of the organisation who spoke off the record told TheCable that the security personnel have been there since 7am.
sr.PNG

READ MORE
 
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top