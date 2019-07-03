advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Politics Breaking: Senate begins probe of Senator Abbo over alleged assault – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Senate President Ahmad Lawan has set up a panel to investigate the alleged assault of a lady by a member of the house, Senator Elias Abbo.

During plenary with the members of the panel this morning, Lawan said the committee has two weeks to submit it’s report.


abbo.jpg
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2XmFKds



Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[135]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top