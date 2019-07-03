Senate President Ahmad Lawan has set up a panel to investigate the alleged assault of a lady by a member of the house, Senator Elias Abbo.
During plenary with the members of the panel this morning, Lawan said the committee has two weeks to submit it’s report.
